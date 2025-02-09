President calls on the EU to impose sanctions against captains of the Russian shadow fleet

Ukraine has recently expanded sanctions against Russia to include captains of Russia's shadow fleet. The same steps should be taken at the EU level. This was stated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

In Ukraine, we have recently expanded the sanctions pressure so that not only tankers from Russia are under sanctions, not only the companies they are registered for, but also the captains of these vessels, people who work for the war, feel this pressure, - the President said.

Zelensky emphasized that this step should be supported at the European level.

This needs to be supported at the European level - we need the European Union to join these sanctions in the energy sector, - He summarized.

Recall

The President of Ukraine stated that there are all possibilities to end the war in 2025. The key factors are sanctions pressure on Russia, security guarantees and support from allies.