Preparations for the return of the temporarily occupied by Russia Crimea do not stop for a moment. This was stated by the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk during the summit of the Crimean Platform, an UNN correspondent reports .

Thanks to our heroic Armed Forces, the entire Security and Defense Forces, our Crimean Tatar brothers and sisters, and the professional expert community, preparations for the return of Crimea do not stop for a moment - Stefanchuk said.

Addendum

In 2023, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that de-occupation of the temporarily occupied Crimea was without alternative.