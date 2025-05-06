Preparations for the conclave are nearing completion: all cardinals participating in the election of the new Pope have arrived in Rome

$41.600.11
Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank
Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

In Poltava region, a schoolboy died in a physical education lesson

In Hungary, treasures dating back 3,400 years were discovered on an extinct volcano

Drones attacked Moscow at night: what is known about the consequences

"There will be no offensive today": Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters thwarted an attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Pokrovsk direction

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

Preparations for the conclave are nearing completion: all cardinals participating in the election of the new Pope have arrived in Rome

Kyiv

 704 views

The tenth meeting of cardinals took place in the Vatican, where they discussed the role of the Vatican, the Church's mission, and the challenges of transmitting the faith. All cardinal electors have already arrived in Rome to participate in the conclave.

Preparations for the conclave are nearing completion: all cardinals participating in the election of the new Pope have arrived in Rome

On Monday, May 5, the tenth general meeting of cardinals took place in the hall of synodal meetings in the Vatican as part of the preparation for the election of a new Pope. It was attended by 179 cardinals, 132 of whom will participate in the conclave. At the same time, all the cardinals who will elect the new Pope have already arrived in Rome. This is reported by UNN with reference to VaticanNews.

Details

During a briefing for journalists, Matteo Bruni said that the meeting was attended by 179 cardinals, including 132 who will participate in the conclave. At the same time, all 133 cardinals who will elect the new Pope have already arrived in Rome.

Topics of speeches

According to the spokesman of the Apostolic See, there were 26 speeches. In particular, the role of the Vatican City State, the missionary nature of the Church and the role of Caritas in caring for the protection of the poor were discussed. There was also mention of prayer during the pandemic, which helped believers overcome fear.

At the meeting, special attention was paid to the large number of journalists, which, as VaticanNews notes, indicates that "the Gospel is of interest to the modern world, and this is another call to responsibility."

Regarding the figure of the new Pope, numerous speakers expect a pastor close to the people who will take care of communion, uniting everyone around Christ in a period when the world order is in crisis, the publication says.

The cardinal-electors also emphasized the challenges of transmitting the faith that await the Holy Father. At the same time, there was talk about wars and fragmentation in the world, and concern was expressed about divisions in the Church. They also spoke about vocation, family and the upbringing of children, and the role of women in the Church.

Another meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, to give all cardinals the opportunity to speak.

Preparation for the conclave

According to the publication, journalists will not be able to enter the Sistine Chapel, which is under protection. The press service will distribute a photo of the premises prepared for the Conclave.

The Dean of the College of Cardinals announced that the drawing of lots for the rooms took place on May 3 in the "House of Saint Martha." The premises of the old hotel complex of the same name located nearby will also be used for accommodation.

Cardinals, if they wish, can also get from their place of residence to the chapel on foot, but along a clearly defined protected route. The perimeter of the cardinals' movement will be sealed. Cardinals are encouraged to leave mobile devices in their accommodation. There will be no communication in both the "House of Saint Martha" and the Sistine Chapel. All cardinals received booklets with official biographies of the cardinals, which are published on the website of the Holy See, the publication adds.

Let us remind you

The entire Catholic world is waiting for the conclave of cardinals, which will begin on May 7. On this or the next few days, the successor to Pope Francis, who died on April 21 this year, will be elected in the Vatican. Until 1274, there were cases when the Pope was elected on the day of his predecessor's death. However, after that, the church decided to wait at least 10 days before the first vote. Later, this period was increased to 15 days.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Rome
Pope Francis
Vatican City
