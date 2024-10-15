Preliminary hits recorded in Kharkiv district - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Kharkiv RMA reported preliminary hits in the Kharkiv district. The mayor of Kharkiv said that the city is under attack by KABs, explosions are heard.
Preliminary, hits were recorded in Kharkiv district. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
"According to preliminary data, there were hits in Kharkiv district. Information about the destruction is being clarified," said Syniehubov.
Earlier, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reportedthat Kharkiv was under attack by the KGB, explosions were heard in the city.