"Powerful Voice": Sybiha Meets with President of Ukrainian World Congress in Canada

During his visit to Canada, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha met with the President of the Ukrainian World Congress, Paul Grod. He reported this on the social network X, according to UNN.

According to the diplomat, they discussed cooperation with Ukrainian communities in Canada and other countries.

I expressed gratitude to Ukrainian communities in Canada for their powerful voice and active efforts to promote Ukraine's interests and attract additional support. - Sybiha noted.

He added that 2026 should be a year of "strengthening the unity of all Ukrainian people at home and abroad."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with US Secretary of State Mark Rubio at the G7 meeting in Canada. They discussed the situation on the battlefield, peace initiatives, and strengthening Ukraine's defense and energy resilience.

