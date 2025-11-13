"Powerful Voice": Sybiha Meets with President of Ukrainian World Congress in Canada
Kyiv • UNN
During his visit to Canada, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha met with Paul Grod, President of the Ukrainian World Congress. They discussed cooperation with Ukrainian communities and plans for 2026 to strengthen the unity of the Ukrainian people at home and abroad.
During his visit to Canada, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha met with the President of the Ukrainian World Congress, Paul Grod. He reported this on the social network X, according to UNN.
Details
According to the diplomat, they discussed cooperation with Ukrainian communities in Canada and other countries.
I expressed gratitude to Ukrainian communities in Canada for their powerful voice and active efforts to promote Ukraine's interests and attract additional support.
He added that 2026 should be a year of "strengthening the unity of all Ukrainian people at home and abroad."
Recall
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with US Secretary of State Mark Rubio at the G7 meeting in Canada. They discussed the situation on the battlefield, peace initiatives, and strengthening Ukraine's defense and energy resilience.
