Sybiha: Ukrainian diplomacy successfully blocks Russia's attempts to regain international influence

Russia must remain an outcast and a toxic country; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is working to ensure this. This was stated on Facebook by Andriy Sybiha, head of the department, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, throughout 2025, Russia made every effort to restore its lost positions in the international arena, particularly in international organizations.

We systematically counter these attempts. We build coalitions and alliances that block these attempts. Where necessary, we conduct special "quiet" diplomatic work behind closed doors. We hinder the aggressor's attempts to regain lost international influence. - noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He pointed out that to date, Moscow has not been able to restore its lost positions - this is evidenced by facts and election results. Thus, this year alone, thanks to coordinated work and interaction with partners, it was possible to prevent the election of the Russian Federation to eight governing and working bodies of international organizations:

Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the period 2025-2028;

Council of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) for the period 2025-2028;

UN Committee against Torture for the period 2026-2029;

Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues for the period 2026-2028;

Bureau of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission for the period 2025-2027;

Administrative Council of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) for the period 2026-2029;

Postal Operations Council of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) for the period 2026-2029;

Commission on Narcotic Drugs for the period 2026-2029.

"The international isolation of Russia is important as an element of pressure. This is a constant work of Ukrainian diplomacy and an important task set for us by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The aggressor should have no illusions that it can restore lost positions in the international arena," Sybiha summarized.

Recall

In September, Russia failed to return to the 36-member Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The European Union actively opposed Russia's return, citing the invasion of Ukraine and violations of international rules.

