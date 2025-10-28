$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 40840 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 62887 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 76461 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 62394 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 63864 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 41896 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 43909 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 37592 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 35403 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 29268 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help
October 27, 07:31 PM • 27298 views
Turkey shaken by powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake
October 27, 09:14 PM • 7508 views
"He's not suicidal": German "Putin's friend" Sahra Wagenknecht doesn't believe in a Russian attack on NATO
October 27, 09:49 PM • 9148 views
Chernihiv attacked: Shahed drone fall recorded in city center
October 27, 10:37 PM • 8930 views
Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in Budapest
01:38 AM • 11210 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spirit
October 27, 04:54 PM • 51287 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1
October 27, 01:30 PM • 52711 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 76466 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 101730 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 124103 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help
October 27, 07:31 PM • 27385 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and children
October 27, 12:28 PM • 61940 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance Rumors
October 27, 11:25 AM • 75366 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate
October 27, 09:22 AM • 79101 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the season
October 27, 12:06 AM • 88966 views
Sybiha: Ukrainian diplomacy successfully blocks Russia's attempts to regain international influence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1416 views

According to the head of the foreign policy department, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine systematically counteracts Russia's attempts to regain lost positions in the international arena, preventing its election to eight governing bodies of international organizations in 2025. This is an element of pressure and an important task of Ukrainian diplomacy.

Sybiha: Ukrainian diplomacy successfully blocks Russia's attempts to regain international influence

Russia must remain an outcast and a toxic country; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is working to ensure this. This was stated on Facebook by Andriy Sybiha, head of the department, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, throughout 2025, Russia made every effort to restore its lost positions in the international arena, particularly in international organizations.

We systematically counter these attempts. We build coalitions and alliances that block these attempts. Where necessary, we conduct special "quiet" diplomatic work behind closed doors. We hinder the aggressor's attempts to regain lost international influence.

- noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He pointed out that to date, Moscow has not been able to restore its lost positions - this is evidenced by facts and election results. Thus, this year alone, thanks to coordinated work and interaction with partners, it was possible to prevent the election of the Russian Federation to eight governing and working bodies of international organizations:

  • Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the period 2025-2028;
    • Council of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) for the period 2025-2028;
      • UN Committee against Torture for the period 2026-2029;
        • Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues for the period 2026-2028;
          • Bureau of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission for the period 2025-2027;
            • Administrative Council of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) for the period 2026-2029;
              • Postal Operations Council of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) for the period 2026-2029;
                • Commission on Narcotic Drugs for the period 2026-2029.

                  "The international isolation of Russia is important as an element of pressure. This is a constant work of Ukrainian diplomacy and an important task set for us by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The aggressor should have no illusions that it can restore lost positions in the international arena," Sybiha summarized.

                  Recall

                  In September, Russia failed to return to the 36-member Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The European Union actively opposed Russia's return, citing the invasion of Ukraine and violations of international rules.

                  Vadim Khlyudzinsky

