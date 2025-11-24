Power outages on November 25: DTEK published schedules for Kyiv and regions

DTEK announced power outage schedules for household consumers on Tuesday, November 25. This applies to Kyiv, as well as several regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Details

Currently, power outage schedules are available in Dnipropetrovsk region:

Odesa region:

Kyiv region:

And, in fact, the city of Kyiv itself:

Recall

As reported by Ukrenergo, on November 25, measures to limit electricity consumption will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. Outages will last from 00:00 to 23:59, with a volume of 0.5 to 2.5 queues.