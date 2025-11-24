Power outages on November 25: DTEK published schedules for Kyiv and regions

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
08:32 PM • 2672 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
04:43 PM • 13468 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
04:04 PM • 20960 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
November 24, 02:30 PM • 19869 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 22166 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 33350 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 29828 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
November 24, 01:04 PM • 17324 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
November 24, 12:38 PM • 14293 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
November 24, 12:29 PM • 12112 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.2m/s
79%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Chile refused to transfer Marder IFVs to Ukraine: Santiago found a reasonNovember 24, 01:40 PM • 4436 views
It is increasingly difficult for the Russian Federation to ensure a stable flow of contract soldiers: intelligence named the reasons and predicted further steps of the aggressorNovember 24, 02:34 PM • 4950 views
The Kremlin stated that the provisions of the EU peace plan are "unconstructive and unsuitable for Russia."November 24, 02:48 PM • 11075 views
The war will end after Crimea returns to Ukraine - Stefanchuk04:05 PM • 6046 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:21 PM • 13335 views
Publications
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:21 PM • 13354 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 33350 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 29828 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 45734 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 71142 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Pedro Sánchez
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Norway
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 31860 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 35039 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 44662 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 54980 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 56467 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Financial Times
Film
The Guardian

Power outages on November 25: DTEK published schedules for Kyiv and regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

DTEK announced power outage schedules for household consumers on November 25 in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kyiv regions. The outages will last from 00:00 to 23:59, affecting 0.5 to 2.5 queues.

Power outages on November 25: DTEK published schedules for Kyiv and regions

DTEK announced power outage schedules for household consumers on Tuesday, November 25. This applies to Kyiv, as well as several regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Details

Currently, power outage schedules are available in Dnipropetrovsk region:

Odesa region:

Kyiv region:

And, in fact, the city of Kyiv itself:

Recall

As reported by Ukrenergo, on November 25, measures to limit electricity consumption will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. Outages will last from 00:00 to 23:59, with a volume of 0.5 to 2.5 queues.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
DTEK
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Kyiv