Power outages on November 25: DTEK published schedules for Kyiv and regions
Kyiv • UNN
DTEK announced power outage schedules for household consumers on November 25 in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kyiv regions. The outages will last from 00:00 to 23:59, affecting 0.5 to 2.5 queues.
DTEK announced power outage schedules for household consumers on Tuesday, November 25. This applies to Kyiv, as well as several regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.
Details
Currently, power outage schedules are available in Dnipropetrovsk region:
Odesa region:
Kyiv region:
And, in fact, the city of Kyiv itself:
Recall
As reported by Ukrenergo, on November 25, measures to limit electricity consumption will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. Outages will last from 00:00 to 23:59, with a volume of 0.5 to 2.5 queues.