Power outages in six regions due to bad weather
Kyiv • UNN
As of 07:00, 116 settlements in 6 regions have been de-energized due to strong winds and rain. Oblenergo brigades are working to restore power supply.
Power outages due to deteriorating weather conditions have been recorded in six regions of Ukraine, most of all in Ternopil region, writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.
As of 07:00, according to Ukrenergo, due to deteriorating weather conditions (gusts of wind and rain), 116 settlements in 6 regions were de-energized (Ternopil - 55, Ivano-Frankivsk - 24, Khmelnytskyi - 16, Kyiv - 8, Volyn - 8, and Chernivtsi - 5).
Oblenergo brigades have been engaged to restore power supply.
This year, summer in Ukraine should pass without blackouts - expert23.07.25, 17:48 • 7149 views