Power outages in six regions due to bad weather

Power outages due to deteriorating weather conditions have been recorded in six regions of Ukraine, most of all in Ternopil region, writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

As of 07:00, according to Ukrenergo, due to deteriorating weather conditions (gusts of wind and rain), 116 settlements in 6 regions were de-energized (Ternopil - 55, Ivano-Frankivsk - 24, Khmelnytskyi - 16, Kyiv - 8, Volyn - 8, and Chernivtsi - 5). - reported the State Emergency Service.

Oblenergo brigades have been engaged to restore power supply.

