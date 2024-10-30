Power companies have restored power to more than 18 thousand consumers, and the system is now balanced
Power engineers have restored electricity supply to 1,8276 consumers affected by the hostilities. The power system remains balanced, but damage to the infrastructure makes it difficult to operate.
The Ministry of Energy warned that infrastructure damage was hampering the operation of the power system and urged consumers to use energy efficiently.
Ukrainian power engineers have restored power to 18,276 consumers who were cut off from electricity as a result of the hostilities.
Currently, the power system remains balanced. Damage to the energy infrastructure complicates the operation of the power system.
According to the agency, preparations for the winter load shedding are taking place amid significant damage to generating facilities and grid power infrastructure due to massive attacks.
We urge consumers to use electricity sparingly, especially in the evening from 17:00 to 22:00
