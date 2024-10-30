“Ukrenergo warns of possible 8-hour power outages in winter
Kyiv • UNN
If Russia continues its attacks on generation facilities in the winter, power outages of up to 8 hours a day are possible. “Ukrenergo is preparing three winter scenarios, including the worst-case scenario.
If Russian attacks on generation facilities continue, and with the volume of electricity imports that Ukraine currently has, there may be no electricity for up to 8 hours a day in winter, said Oleksiy Brekht, acting head of Ukrenergo, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.
Details
As Brecht pointed out, Ukrenergo is preparing for 3 options for the winter. If Russia's hostile attacks continue, there will be electricity restrictions up to two rounds of blackout schedules.
"There are three options, including the worst-case scenario - continuation of massive shelling of infrastructure, transmission network, generation facilities, and so on," Brecht said.
According to Brest, the worst-case scenario for the winter is a continuation of Russia's massive attacks on generation facilities.
Under this scenario, given the volume of electricity imports that we have today, we may have a limitation of electricity capacity on critical, cold days, up to two rounds of outage schedules, no more. That is, up to 8 hours
Recall
From December, the maximum capacity of electricity imports from the EU will increase to 2.1 GW. Ukraine will also receive an additional 250 MW of guaranteed capacity for emergency assistance.