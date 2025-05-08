Possible disruptions in the work of the Ministry of Justice registers on the night of May 9: what is the reason

Ukrainians have been warned about possible disruptions in the operation of the Ministry of Justice registers on the night of May 9. This is stated on the website of the State Enterprise "National Information Systems", reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the unified and state registers of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine on the night of May 9 may operate unstably due to scheduled technical work.

From 00:00 to 03:00 on May 9, 2025, the state enterprise "National Information Systems" will carry out scheduled technical work on the maintenance of the software of the Unified and State Registers, the creation and ensuring the functioning of which is within the competence of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine - reported in the State Enterprise "National Information Systems".

Due to this, the operation of the registers may be unstable during the specified period.

