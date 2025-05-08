Possible disruptions in the work of the Ministry of Justice registers on the night of May 9: what is the reason

$41.440.02
Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump
08:34 PM • 1382 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

05:55 PM • 31109 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 76091 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 130168 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 101886 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 105773 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 162092 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 108303 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 125491 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 43247 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 110300 views

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

May 8, 01:30 PM • 30692 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 90188 views

A new Pope has been elected at the Vatican: white smoke over the Sistine Chapel

04:12 PM • 65311 views

Pakistan attacked three military bases in northern India

06:45 PM • 19594 views
5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 90205 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 110318 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 162088 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 125489 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 207731 views
GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 125015 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 138696 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 104541 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 152786 views
Possible disruptions in the work of the Ministry of Justice registers on the night of May 9: what is the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

Ukrainians were warned about the unstable operation of the registers of the Ministry of Justice on the night of May 9, 2025. The reason is planned technical work on software maintenance.

Possible disruptions in the work of the Ministry of Justice registers on the night of May 9: what is the reason

Ukrainians have been warned about possible disruptions in the operation of the Ministry of Justice registers on the night of May 9. This is stated on the website of the State Enterprise "National Information Systems", reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the unified and state registers of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine on the night of May 9 may operate unstably due to scheduled technical work.

From 00:00 to 03:00 on May 9, 2025, the state enterprise "National Information Systems" will carry out scheduled technical work on the maintenance of the software of the Unified and State Registers, the creation and ensuring the functioning of which is within the competence of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine

- reported in the State Enterprise "National Information Systems". 

Due to this, the operation of the registers may be unstable during the specified period. 

Large-scale failure occurred in apps: contactless payment, "Diia," and "Nova Poshta" affected26.04.25, 08:35 • 3251 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

