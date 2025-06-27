Possible delays on the Polish border: where exactly to expect slowdowns
At the Shehyni checkpoint, a slowdown in passage is expected due to roadworks on the Polish side. Clearance of passenger cars will temporarily be carried out only through two bus lanes.
At the border with Poland, at the Shehyni checkpoint, a slowdown in passage is expected due to road works, the State Border Guard Service reported on Friday, writes UNN.
According to the Polish side, due to road works on the territory of the Medyka checkpoint (Poland), the processing of passenger cars for exit from Ukraine (entry into the Republic of Poland), as indicated, will temporarily be carried out only through two bus lanes.
On the Polish side, according to the report, the laying of new asphalt pavement is ongoing, which is expected to take approximately 5 hours.
Therefore, a slowdown in clearance procedures for passenger vehicles is expected
It is noted that a large-scale reconstruction is also underway at the Ukrainian Shehyni checkpoint. "We ask travelers to take these circumstances into account when planning a trip and choose alternative routes," the report says.
The lowest load, as noted, is recorded at the Nyzhankovychi and Smilnytsia checkpoints.
