Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Poroshenko in Europe is helping Putin discredit Ukraine - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1192 views

The politician makes statements that are used by Russian propaganda to turn the West against Ukraine. He criticizes the authorities instead of conveying the country's position, and resolves personal issues.

Poroshenko in Europe is helping Putin discredit Ukraine - expert

Petro Poroshenko, during his visit to Europe, is making statements that harm the country, because Russian propaganda uses them for its own purposes, - writes political expert Valentyn Hladkykh.

According to him, when communicating with politicians and statesmen from European countries, the politician moves in the context of Russian narratives, the purpose of which is to turn the Western world against Ukraine.

The leader of the richest faction "European Solidarity" set off on a trip to the EU with two suitcases: one with complaints about alleged "repression" against him, the other with statements that Ukraine is "abusing martial law." Phrases about "abuse of martial law" were immediately picked up in the swamps - Russian propagandists are enthusiastically waving Petro's statement in front of Washington: you see, even inside Ukraine they believe that there is no one to negotiate with here. For these words, Poroshenko is shaken hands and embraced in Moscow, as always

- writes the expert.

He notes that Poroshenko, instead of the diplomatic function of conveying Ukraine's position to the world, solves his personal political issues during his trips.

Having finally reached Germany for a meeting of the Interparliamentary Council Ukraine-NATO, Poroshenko took the floor and expressed critical comments about the actions of the Ukrainian authorities

- notes the expert.

According to Hladkykh, Poroshenko's similar actions are of a long-term and systematic nature and have negative consequences for Ukraine.

"Earlier, Poroshenko even appealed to the European Commission with a request to suspend the procedure for Ukraine's accession to the EU due to the ban on his departure to London to celebrate his son's birthday. That is, he acts on the principle - "the worse for the country, the better for him." That is why with these statements Poroshenko is playing along with his long-time partner Putin and is trying to spoil the attitude towards Ukraine in the EU."

As reported, within the framework of the "Sons of Politicians - to the Front!" campaign, funds were collected to return Petro Poroshenko's son Oleksiy to Ukraine. However, due to his unwillingness to return to his Homeland, the funds were spent on repairing military vehicles for UAV crews, and one of the kamikaze drones was ironically named "Alyosha".

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Petro Poroshenko
NATO
European Union
Europe
Germany
Ukraine
London
