Popular tourist destination in Japan to charge $65 per night "tourist tax"

Publications
Exclusives
The former capital of Japan is taking decisive measures to combat the excessive influx of tourists. From March 2026, Kyoto will introduce Japan's highest accommodation tax, which will increase the cost of staying in hotels, motels, and guesthouses in the city, UNN reports with reference to Fox News.

Details

Under the new system, tourists staying in expensive hotels could pay up to 10,000 yen (about $65) per person per night in tourist tax, ten times the current rates.

"Budget" travelers will also see prices rise from approximately 200 to 400 yen (approximately $1.30 to $2.60 USD), while mid-range room prices will jump from 500 to 1,000 yen (approximately $3.30 to $6.50 USD).

City authorities say the additional funds are expected to more than double Kyoto's tourist tax revenue and will go towards crowd management, preserving cultural sites, and reducing the burden on local infrastructure.

Locals complain that their area is now "like Disneyland" amid a sharp increase in tourism after the Olympics.

When considering the fee increase, Kyoto's tourism authorities insisted that tourists should bear the cost of maintaining the very attractions that interest them in the city.

While tourism is a driving force of Kyoto's economy, many residents say that during peak season, the city becomes virtually uninhabitable. Narrow streets are clogged with tourists taking selfies, and in popular areas like Gion, known for its traditional teahouses and geishas, attempts are being made to restrict tourist access after incidents of trespassing and aggressive photography. Japanese media report that these efforts have been unsuccessful.

Japan's Kyoto will restrict visits to geisha district due to 'unacceptable' actions of tourists06.03.24, 11:04 • 25803 views

The new tax aims to fund enforcement measures and reduce friction between tourists and locals, but critics warn that it may not be enough. In 2024, Japan welcomed over 35 million foreign tourists, and authorities hope to reach 60 million by 2030.

Addition

Kyoto is not the only city facing this problem. Mount Fuji, another iconic site in Japan, is facing the side effects of booming tourism. Problems with litter, overcrowding, and safety have become so severe that authorities have begun to call the landmark "Mount Trash." Tourists are asked to clean up litter and adhere to new restrictions on the number of people, as local authorities make every effort to preserve the mountain's natural beauty.

Japanese authorities introduce a fee for tourists to climb Mount Fuji02.07.24, 03:53 • 18058 views

Julia Shramko

