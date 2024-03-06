$41.340.03
Japan's Kyoto will restrict visits to geisha district due to 'unacceptable' actions of tourists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25789 views

Kyoto City Council will ban tourists from the narrow streets of the Gion neighborhood to limit unacceptable activities such as lying on the roads for photos that disturb geisha and residents.

Japan's Kyoto will restrict visits to geisha district due to 'unacceptable' actions of tourists

In Japan, the Kyoto city council will ban tourists from the narrow streets of the historic district where the Japanese city's iconic geishas stroll gracefully between meetings with clients.

This writes South China Morning Post, reports UNN.

Details

It is pointed out that tourists disturb geishas, damage lanterns that hang outside restaurants and tea houses, and enter private property to take photos. Local Japanese are particularly irritated by visitors who rent kimonos for the day and stand in the middle of the streets to take selfies.

Eyewitnesses saw foreign tourists in kimono lay down on the road to take pictures.

This is insane behavior. It's completely out of control

- commented the interlocutor of the publication.

Therefore, starting in April 2024, the Gion Historic District Council will cordon off the labyrinth of alleys lined with restaurants and tea houses where geishas work. Entry will be restricted; only geisha, their clients and residents will be allowed in.

Recall

Ukrainian doctors will have the opportunity to study for 2 months and gain practical experience in leading hospitals in Tokyo.

The Russian enterprise Uralvagonzavod bypassed sanctions through China and Belarus by purchasing electronics for tanks from two Japanese firms bypassed sanctions through China and Belarus by purchasing electronics for tanks from two Japanese firms. This was reported by the Japanese publication Nikkei.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldUNN Lite
