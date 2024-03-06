Japan's Kyoto will restrict visits to geisha district due to 'unacceptable' actions of tourists

In Japan, the Kyoto city council will ban tourists from the narrow streets of the historic district where the Japanese city's iconic geishas stroll gracefully between meetings with clients.

It is pointed out that tourists disturb geishas, damage lanterns that hang outside restaurants and tea houses, and enter private property to take photos. Local Japanese are particularly irritated by visitors who rent kimonos for the day and stand in the middle of the streets to take selfies.

Eyewitnesses saw foreign tourists in kimono lay down on the road to take pictures.

This is insane behavior. It's completely out of control - commented the interlocutor of the publication.

Therefore, starting in April 2024, the Gion Historic District Council will cordon off the labyrinth of alleys lined with restaurants and tea houses where geishas work. Entry will be restricted; only geisha, their clients and residents will be allowed in.

