Japanese authorities introduce a fee for tourists to climb Mount Fuji
Kyiv • UNN
The new conditions for climbing Mount Fuji, including a $12 fee and a daily limit of 4,000 tourists, were introduced to protect the UNESCO World Heritage Site and ensure the safety of visitors.
This year's start of the Mt. Fuji climbing season was marked by new conditions for those who want to climb the mountain, which is a symbol of Japan. Now you have to pay 2000 yen ($12) for the climb. In addition, no more than 4 thousand tourists will be able to climb the mountain per day. This was reported by Kyodo news agency, according to UNN.
Details
Mount Fuji, 3776 meters high, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Every year, during the season that lasts from July 1-10 (depending on the route) to September 10, about 300 thousand people climb to the top.
Amid the record weakening of the yen, it is expected that this year there will be a special demand for climbing Mount Fuji, with all the consequences for nature and the safety of tourists.
