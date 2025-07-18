Pope Leo XIV called for the protection of places of worship in the Gaza Strip after the IDF attack on a Catholic church

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
02:38 PM • 1920 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 12933 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 26964 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
11:59 AM • 29151 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
11:37 AM • 39517 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
10:40 AM • 140915 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 106332 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
July 18, 05:41 AM • 103859 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 327557 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 185907 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.4m/s
76%
744mm
Popular news
Svyrydenko's Prime Minister's Office gets new chief of staffJuly 18, 05:33 AM • 105293 views
Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked
Exclusive
July 18, 07:08 AM • 82366 views
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against RussiaJuly 18, 08:28 AM • 74254 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials11:48 AM • 71147 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere12:24 PM • 41635 views
Publications
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the military02:37 PM • 3980 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials11:48 AM • 72741 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin10:40 AM • 140912 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 327553 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 239663 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Yurii Ihnat
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Germany
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere12:24 PM • 42973 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 102909 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 111079 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 224681 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 282549 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Nord Stream 2

Pope Leo XIV called for the protection of places of worship in the Gaza Strip after the IDF attack on a Catholic church

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1426 views

Pope Leo XIV called for the protection of places of worship in Gaza after the IDF shelled the Catholic Church of the Holy Family, killing three people. The Pontiff expressed concern about the humanitarian situation and emphasized the need for a ceasefire.

Pope Leo XIV called for the protection of places of worship in the Gaza Strip after the IDF attack on a Catholic church

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Pope Leo XIV after the Catholic Church of the Holy Family in Gaza came under fire from the Israel Defense Forces. During the conversation, the pontiff expressed concern about the "dramatic humanitarian situation" in the sector and pointed out the urgency of protecting places of worship and all people in Palestine and Israel, writes UNN with reference to Vatican News.

Details

Pope Leo XIV, while on summer vacation at his residence in Castel Gandolfo, received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This conversation took place after Israeli forces struck the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza yesterday, Thursday, killing three people and injuring others inside the building.

It is reported that during the conversation, Pope Leo XIV "reiterated his call for the resumption of the negotiation process, as well as a ceasefire and an end to the war."

The Pontiff also once again expressed "concern about the dramatic humanitarian situation of the population in Gaza, the unbearable price of which is especially paid by children, the elderly, and the sick."

The Holy See's communiqué also emphasized that the Pope "once again stressed the urgency of protecting places of worship, and especially the faithful and all people in Palestine and Israel."

Addition

Netanyahu stated that Israel would resume hostilities in the Gaza Strip if Hamas is not neutralized within 60 days. This is a condition for a permanent ceasefire, which Israel is working on with the US.

On July 8, US President Donald Trump, hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, said that he believed negotiations on ending the war in the Gaza Strip were "going very well."

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Israel
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip
The State of Palestine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9