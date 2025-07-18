Pope Leo XIV called for the protection of places of worship in the Gaza Strip after the IDF attack on a Catholic church

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Pope Leo XIV after the Catholic Church of the Holy Family in Gaza came under fire from the Israel Defense Forces. During the conversation, the pontiff expressed concern about the "dramatic humanitarian situation" in the sector and pointed out the urgency of protecting places of worship and all people in Palestine and Israel, writes UNN with reference to Vatican News.

Pope Leo XIV, while on summer vacation at his residence in Castel Gandolfo, received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This conversation took place after Israeli forces struck the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza yesterday, Thursday, killing three people and injuring others inside the building.

It is reported that during the conversation, Pope Leo XIV "reiterated his call for the resumption of the negotiation process, as well as a ceasefire and an end to the war."

The Pontiff also once again expressed "concern about the dramatic humanitarian situation of the population in Gaza, the unbearable price of which is especially paid by children, the elderly, and the sick."

The Holy See's communiqué also emphasized that the Pope "once again stressed the urgency of protecting places of worship, and especially the faithful and all people in Palestine and Israel."

Netanyahu stated that Israel would resume hostilities in the Gaza Strip if Hamas is not neutralized within 60 days. This is a condition for a permanent ceasefire, which Israel is working on with the US.

On July 8, US President Donald Trump, hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, said that he believed negotiations on ending the war in the Gaza Strip were "going very well."