The price of gas for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz
07:58 AM

The price of gas for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Pope Francis in his last word thanked the nurse who convinced him to greet the crowd on Easter - Vatican News

Kyiv • UNN

 1456 views

Before his death, Pope Francis thanked the nurse for persuading him to greet the faithful on Easter. The pontiff died of a stroke and heart failure at the age of 88.

Pope Francis in his last word thanked the nurse who convinced him to greet the crowd on Easter - Vatican News

On the eve of his death, Pope Francis thanked his personal nurse for encouraging him to greet the crowd in St. Peter's Square on Easter Sunday.

These were some of his last words, UNN reports with reference to Vatican News.

Details

Thank you for bringing me back to the square

- said Francis to his nurse Massimiliano Strappetti after his last trip on the popemobile.

"Do you think I can handle it?" he asked Strappetti before the trip, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The medic, in whom he had complete confidence, reassured him and assured him that everything would be fine.

Francis then waved to the crowd and blessed babies from his popemobile for about 15 minutes, surrounded by numerous guards. He looked exhausted during the Easter celebration, but nevertheless greeted the crowd and drove through St. Peter's Square, cheered by thousands of enthusiastic believers.

Francis said to the crowd in his weak voice:

"Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter!"

"Viva il Papa! [Long live the Pope!]" - chanted the crowds in response.

It is worth noting that no oxygen tubes or other medical devices were seen when Francis was driving in his open-top popemobile just three weeks after being discharged from the hospital, where he was admitted with double pneumonia.

Pope Francis then spent Sunday resting at his Vatican residence, Casa Santa Marta, and had a quiet dinner.

Pope Francis Donated Funds for Drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Historian Zinchenko 22.04.25, 18:46 • 8260 views

How Pope Francis died

The 88-year-old Pontiff died on Monday morning from a stroke and heart failure, less than a month after returning home from a five-week stay in hospital, where he was admitted with double pneumonia.

On Monday, at about 5:30 a.m. local time, the first signs of the disease appeared

- the report said.

More than an hour later, Francis waved to Strappetti from his bed, in what the media site called a "farewell gesture," before falling into a coma. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m.

He did not suffer. It all happened quickly. It was an imperceptible death, almost sudden, without long suffering for the Pope, who was always very restrained about his health.

- according to Vatican News, citing people who were with the pontiff in his final moments.

Addition

The funeral of Pope Francis will take place on Saturday, April 26.

Archbishop Diego Ravelli, the chief master of papal liturgical celebrations, announced that on Wednesday, April 23, the coffin with the body of the deceased Pope Francis will be transferred from the chapel of the "House of Saint Martha" to the Basilica of Saint Peter.

After a short prayer led by Cardinal-Camerlengo Kevin Farrell, the procession will pass through St. Martha's Square and the Roman Proto-Martyrs, through the arch under the bell tower to St. Peter's Square, from which to the Basilica through the main entrance. At the main altar, the Cardinal-Camerlengo will lead the Liturgy of the Word, after which it will be possible to pay tribute to the deceased.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Pope Francis
Vatican City
