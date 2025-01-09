Pope Francis: I wish for an end to the war in Ukraine in 2025

At a meeting with representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See, Pope Francis expressed his wish that the war in Ukraine would end in 2025, UNN reports with reference to Vatican News.

"My wish for this year 2025," the Pope said, "is that the entire international community work first and foremost to put an end to the war that has been bloodying martyred Ukraine for almost three years and has claimed a huge number of victims, including many civilians. There are some encouraging signs on the horizon, but much work remains to be done to create the conditions for a just and lasting peace and to heal the wounds caused by aggression.

