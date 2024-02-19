Polymetal International sells Russian assets for $3.7 billion

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 98683 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110509 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153189 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156949 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252950 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174703 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165863 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227260 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 22434 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 35962 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 22650 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 29389 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 26256 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252949 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227260 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213184 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238857 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225533 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 98678 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69807 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76294 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113426 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114297 views
Polymetal International sells Russian assets for $3.7 billion

Polymetal International sells Russian assets for $3.7 billion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21371 views

Polymetal International agrees to sell its Russian assets for $3.7 billion to Mangazeya Plus.

Precious metals producer Polymetal International has agreed to sell its Russian assets to Mangazeya Plus in a deal worth $3.69 billion. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Polymetal International has been trying to sell its Russian assets, which were subject to US sanctions in 2023 in response to Russia's war against Ukraine.

In August 2023, the company changed its registration from Jersey to Kazakhstan and was listed on the Astana International Exchange to facilitate the sale.

According to the agreement, Polymetal International is selling its Russian business to Mangazeya Plus, a part of Mangazeya Mining owned by Russian businessman Sergey Yanchukov. 2.21 billion out of the total amount of $3.69 billion is the net debt of Polymetal's Russian division,

- the statement reads.

The agreed amount includes cash of USD 1.48 billion, of which USD 1.43 billion is a dividend from the Russian business to be paid before the sale is completed.

An additional $50 million will be paid to the company upon completion of the transaction.

Addendum

Polymetal International, which will remain the second largest gold producer in Kazakhstan after the deal, said it intends to use the $1.15 billion in dividends to repay intra-group debt.

The remaining approximately $280 million will be retained by the company for internal corporate purposes.

All payments will be made in Russian rubles through non-sanctioned financial institutions. The transaction is subject to shareholder approval.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale war , the center of Russian gold trade has moved from London to Dubai, and later it began to shift to the bullion center in Hong Kong.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
reutersReuters
dubaiDubai
hong-kongHong Kong
united-statesUnited States
kazakhstanKazakhstan
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising