Poltava region suffered night attack by Russian drones: damage and power outage

As a result of an attack by enemy drones on Poltava region, residential buildings and a power line were damaged, leaving 87 consumers without electricity, and no one was injured, Poltava RMA reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night, Poltava region was attacked by enemy UAVs. Fortunately, there were no casualties. A fire broke out in Kremenchuk community as a result of an enemy drone falling on a private house," the RMA said.

As indicated, rescuers are involved in its elimination.

"The enemy UAV debris also damaged 6 residential buildings, 3 outbuildings, 3 garages, and 8 cars," the RMA said.

"A power line was damaged. As a result, 87 consumers are without power. Repair crews are currently working to restore power supply," the statement said.

