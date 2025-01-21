72 out of 131 enemy drones shot down in 16 regions of Ukraine

Overnight, Russia attacked Ukraine with 131 drones and 4 Iskander-M missiles, destroying 72 enemy UAVs, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of January 21 (from 20:00 on January 20), the enemy attacked with 131 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of: Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, and also used 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 72 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Rivne regions. 59 hostile imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences) - the Air Force reported on social media.

"In Poltava and Cherkasy regions, institutions, outbuildings, and private homes were damaged. Special services are eliminating the consequences, without casualties," the statement said.