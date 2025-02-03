Poltava partially restored heat after Russian attack: what is known about the situation

After the Russian attack in Poltava, heat supply to homes and a kindergarten was partially restored. Two houses are still without heating, and utilities are working to solve the problem. This was reported by the Poltava RMA in Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

At the same time, as noted, there is currently no heating in two buildings.

Utilities reportedly continue to work to restore heat.

