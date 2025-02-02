Russian attack on Poltava: death toll rises to 14
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian missile attack on Poltava killed 14 people, including 2 children. Seventeen people were injured, 22 people were rescued, and 194 people received psychological assistance.
This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
In Poltava, the death toll rose to 14 people, including 2 children. 17 people were injured, including 4 children. 22 were rescued
Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police helped 194 people, including 11 children.
Addendum
As UNN previously reported , 6 residential buildings and a kindergarten were left without heat supply due to an enemy missile attack in Poltava.