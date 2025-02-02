Russian attack on Poltava: death toll rises to 14

The death toll in Poltava due to yesterday's Russian missile attack has risen to 14 people, including 2 children.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In Poltava, the death toll rose to 14 people, including 2 children. 17 people were injured, including 4 children. 22 were rescued - the statement said.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police helped 194 people, including 11 children.

Addendum

As UNN previously reported , 6 residential buildings and a kindergarten were left without heat supply due to an enemy missile attack in Poltava.