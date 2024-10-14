Poll: 59% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Poll: 59% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11580 views

A KIIS poll found that 59% of Ukrainians trust President Zelenskyy. The level of trust fluctuated from 80% after the election to 37% before the invasion, rose to 90% in May 2022, and stabilized at 59%.

Poll: 59% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy

The end of September 2024 showed that 59% of Ukrainians express confidence in President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, although the level of support has undergone significant changes during his tenure. This is evidenced by the data of a sociological survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, UNN reports .

As of the end of September 2024, 59% of Ukrainians trust President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, despite fluctuations in the level of support during his presidency. At its peak after the 2019 elections, this figure reached 80%, but by February 2022, trust had fallen to 37%.

With the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the level of trust rose sharply to 90% in May 2022, but then began to decline gradually and stabilized at 59% over the next few years.

At the same time, 37% of respondents expressed distrust, and 3% were undecided.

Regionally, the President is most trusted in the center of the country (62%) and in the west (58%). In the east, the indicator of trust is 51%, while 45% of respondents from the east expressed distrust.

The study also found that Ukrainians who believe in the West's sincere support for Ukraine are more likely to trust the President (69%) than those who believe that the West is tired of Ukraine.

Sociologists note that the data may differ depending on the wording of the questions in the surveys. For example, surveys that include an intermediate answer of “both trust and distrust” show a different picture compared to a clear choice between “trust” and “distrust.

For reference

From September 20 to October 3, 2024, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted an all-Ukrainian public opinion poll, Omnibus, in which it included a question about trust in Volodymyr Zelenskyy on its own initiative.

The survey was conducted by telephone interviews (CATI) among 2004 respondents from the territories controlled by Ukraine, excluding residents of the temporarily occupied regions and citizens who moved abroad after February 24, 2022.

The sampling error, under standard conditions, does not exceed 2.9% for indicators close to 50%, but additional systematic deviations are possible due to the war.

Recall

In June , a poll among Ukrainians showed that the majority of the country's citizens would trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, the level of trust has been steadily declining for some time.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyPolitics
Kyiv International Institute of Sociology
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
