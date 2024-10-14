Poll: 59% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
A KIIS poll found that 59% of Ukrainians trust President Zelenskyy. The level of trust fluctuated from 80% after the election to 37% before the invasion, rose to 90% in May 2022, and stabilized at 59%.
The end of September 2024 showed that 59% of Ukrainians express confidence in President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, although the level of support has undergone significant changes during his tenure. This is evidenced by the data of a sociological survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, UNN reports .
As of the end of September 2024, 59% of Ukrainians trust President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, despite fluctuations in the level of support during his presidency. At its peak after the 2019 elections, this figure reached 80%, but by February 2022, trust had fallen to 37%.
With the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the level of trust rose sharply to 90% in May 2022, but then began to decline gradually and stabilized at 59% over the next few years.
At the same time, 37% of respondents expressed distrust, and 3% were undecided.
Regionally, the President is most trusted in the center of the country (62%) and in the west (58%). In the east, the indicator of trust is 51%, while 45% of respondents from the east expressed distrust.
The study also found that Ukrainians who believe in the West's sincere support for Ukraine are more likely to trust the President (69%) than those who believe that the West is tired of Ukraine.
Sociologists note that the data may differ depending on the wording of the questions in the surveys. For example, surveys that include an intermediate answer of “both trust and distrust” show a different picture compared to a clear choice between “trust” and “distrust.
For reference
From September 20 to October 3, 2024, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted an all-Ukrainian public opinion poll, Omnibus, in which it included a question about trust in Volodymyr Zelenskyy on its own initiative.
The survey was conducted by telephone interviews (CATI) among 2004 respondents from the territories controlled by Ukraine, excluding residents of the temporarily occupied regions and citizens who moved abroad after February 24, 2022.
The sampling error, under standard conditions, does not exceed 2.9% for indicators close to 50%, but additional systematic deviations are possible due to the war.
Recall
In June , a poll among Ukrainians showed that the majority of the country's citizens would trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, the level of trust has been steadily declining for some time.