Political pressure through NABU? Komarnytskyi's defense lawyer about groundless accusations
Kyiv • UNN
Denis Komarnytsky's defense lawyer claims that the NABU's accusations are groundless and that there is a systematic campaign of pressure. Lawyer Tatyana Goncharyuk denies the information about her client's wanted list and points to procedural violations.
Lawyer Tetyana Honchariuk said that the illegal persecution of her client, former Kyiv City Council member Denys Komarnytskyi, by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) continues. This was reported by Dilova Stolitsa, according to UNN.
Details
According to her words, the latest insinuations spread through NABU's telegram channels are part of a systematic campaign of pressure and illegal prosecution.
The information that was disseminated through telegram channels is manipulation and unfounded accusations. It has nothing to do with my client. The investigation has not yet provided any evidence to substantiate the allegations made public. This is yet another fake that is being used to silence Komarnytskyi's civic activism and views. The press conferences of the NABU leadership, where they publicly declared my client wanted, although he was not legally and factually on the wanted list, as well as numerous procedural violations, are criteria that can only indicate bias and bias in the investigation,
Tetyana Goncharyuk noted that the probable purpose of these manipulations may be to discredit Komarnytsky because of his lawyer's activities. According to the lawyer, law enforcement agencies are trying in every way to create and impose the image of a "negative character" in public perception.
As noted, the lawyer repeatedly appealed to law enforcement agencies, asking about possible procedural actions against Komarnitskiy, and officially informed NABU and SAPO that Komarnitskiy had not been summoned or served with documents.