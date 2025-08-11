Polish PM commented on Trump-Putin talks: situation may change, assessment of Russian policy - no

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized that despite the probable start of real negotiations between Russia and the United States regarding the war in Ukraine, the danger in the region, according to NATO analysis, is significant and will be relevant for the EU in the coming years.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on the upcoming Trump-Putin talks in Alaska on August 15, the prospects for ending Russia's war in Ukraine, and future threats.

Tusk emphasized that decisions on a possible "exchange of territories" and other peace conditions must be made with Ukraine's participation.

Europe remains united in its attitude towards these negotiations (...) For Poland and for our European partners – and, I hope, for NATO as a whole – it must be obvious that national borders cannot be changed by force - Tusk reported.

The West will not accept Russia's conditions for seizing Ukrainian territories, the Polish prime minister noted.

In addition, Tusk noted that the process of modernizing the Polish army and arms production began "with a long-term perspective."

Tusk emphasized that "no time frames" in the context of arming the army "will make much sense." This is evidenced by the analysis of NATO and the Alliance's member states. This conclusion refers to the threat of destabilization in the European region.

Russia's aggressive policy or the threat of a global conflict related to tensions between the US and China persists. - Pap writes.

Returning to the issue of Russia-US-Ukraine negotiations, Tusk emphasized that even "real negotiations" between Russia and Ukraine, although they may change the situation in Ukraine itself, "will certainly not change the overall assessment of Russian policy and the situation" in the European region.

US President Donald Trump will discuss a range of issues at his meeting with Vladimir Putin on August 15, among which one of the most important is Russia's war in Ukraine, the end of Russia's military aggression. As the head of the White House previously stated, there will be an "exchange of territories."

Since it is not yet known what Trump really meant, politicians in European countries declare that decisions must be made with the participation of Ukraine and Europe.

The European Union officially confirmed the holding of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on August 11, 2025. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas emphasized that any agreement between the United States and Russia to end the war in Ukraine must include Kyiv and the European bloc.

The German government announced further negotiations between the states supporting Ukraine before the Trump-Putin meeting on August 15.