Polish PM commented on Trump-Putin talks: situation may change, assessment of Russian policy - no

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
12:35 PM • 22362 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 45157 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 36397 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 90898 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 108628 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 96421 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 68461 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 117196 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 204478 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 129533 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
7m/s
46%
752mm
Popular news
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYTAugust 11, 06:46 AM • 88432 views
Azerbaijani President Aliyev allocated $2 million in aid for Ukraine08:11 AM • 29229 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 38691 views
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in Alaska10:29 AM • 30645 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 28777 views
Publications
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 22317 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 29765 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 39678 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 45113 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 90860 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Andriy Yermak
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 22383 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 90235 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 204486 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 354665 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 257329 views
Actual
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Hill
Kh-101
Pistol

Polish PM commented on Trump-Putin talks: situation may change, assessment of Russian policy - no

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that US-Russia talks on Ukraine will not change the assessment of Russian policy. He emphasized that borders cannot be changed by force, and Ukraine must participate in decision-making.

Polish PM commented on Trump-Putin talks: situation may change, assessment of Russian policy - no

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized that despite the probable start of real negotiations between Russia and the United States regarding the war in Ukraine, the danger in the region, according to NATO analysis, is significant and will be relevant for the EU in the coming years.

UNN reports with reference to Polska Agencja Prasowa.

Details

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on the upcoming Trump-Putin talks in Alaska on August 15, the prospects for ending Russia's war in Ukraine, and future threats.

Tusk emphasized that decisions on a possible "exchange of territories" and other peace conditions must be made with Ukraine's participation.

Europe remains united in its attitude towards these negotiations (...) For Poland and for our European partners – and, I hope, for NATO as a whole – it must be obvious that national borders cannot be changed by force

- Tusk reported.

The West will not accept Russia's conditions for seizing Ukrainian territories, the Polish prime minister noted.

In addition, Tusk noted that the process of modernizing the Polish army and arms production began "with a long-term perspective."

Tusk emphasized that "no time frames" in the context of arming the army "will make much sense." This is evidenced by the analysis of NATO and the Alliance's member states. This conclusion refers to the threat of destabilization in the European region.

Russia's aggressive policy or the threat of a global conflict related to tensions between the US and China persists.

- Pap writes.

Britain insists on Zelenskyy's involvement in Putin-Trump talks - Politico11.08.25, 12:50 • 2260 views

Returning to the issue of Russia-US-Ukraine negotiations, Tusk emphasized that even "real negotiations" between Russia and Ukraine, although they may change the situation in Ukraine itself, "will certainly not change the overall assessment of Russian policy and the situation" in the European region.

Reference

US President Donald Trump will discuss a range of issues at his meeting with Vladimir Putin on August 15, among which one of the most important is Russia's war in Ukraine, the end of Russia's military aggression. As the head of the White House previously stated, there will be an "exchange of territories."

Since it is not yet known what Trump really meant, politicians in European countries declare that decisions must be made with the participation of Ukraine and Europe.

Recall

The European Union officially confirmed the holding of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on August 11, 2025. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas emphasized that any agreement between the United States and Russia to end the war in Ukraine must include Kyiv and the European bloc.

The German government announced further negotiations between the states supporting Ukraine before the Trump-Putin meeting on August 15.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Donald Tusk
China
United States
Ukraine
Poland