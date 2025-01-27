Polish Foreign Minister ironically comments on the elections in Belarus

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski ironically commented on the results of the “elections” in Belarus. According to the preliminary results, self-proclaimed head of state Alexander Lukashenko is leading the polls. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sikorski's publication on the social network X.

Only 87.6% of Belarusians love their father?! And the rest will be placed in prisons? - Radoslav Sikorsky wrote .

Exit polls show 87.6% of voters voted for Lukashenka in the presidential election in Belarus