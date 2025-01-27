Polish Foreign Minister ironically comments on the elections in Belarus
Kyiv • UNN
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski reacted sarcastically to the election results in Belarus. He commented on Lukashenka's 87.6% support, hinting at the possible imprisonment of those who disagree.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski ironically commented on the results of the “elections” in Belarus. According to the preliminary results, self-proclaimed head of state Alexander Lukashenko is leading the polls. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sikorski's publication on the social network X.
Only 87.6% of Belarusians love their father?! And the rest will be placed in prisons?
