“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 87817 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100391 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108323 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111185 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131808 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103790 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135505 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103785 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113442 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116998 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Exit polls show 87.6% of voters voted for Lukashenka in the presidential election in Belarus

Exit polls show 87.6% of voters voted for Lukashenka in the presidential election in Belarus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39675 views

According to exit polls, Lukashenko received 87.6% of the vote in the presidential election in Belarus. The survey was conducted at 320 polling stations, with almost 12 thousand voters interviewed.

Voting in the presidential election in Belarus has ended. Self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko received 87.6% of the vote. This was reported by BelTA, UNN reports.

Details

According to the results of the poll, 87.6% of voters voted for Lukashenko, Serhiy Syrankov received 2.7% of the vote, 1.8% of voters voted for Oleh Haidukevych, 1.6% of voters supported Hanna Kanopatska, 1.2% supported Oleksandr Khyzhnyak, and 5.1% voted against all.

It is noted that the survey, according to the sociological sample, was conducted at 320 polling stations. Interviewers interviewed thousands of voters from the moment polling stations opened at 8:00 am until they closed at 20:00 pm. The survey was anonymous. Respondents were asked which candidate they voted for.

A total of 11,948 people were interviewed.

Recall

On January 26, Belarus held the presidential election. In addition to Lukashenka, four other candidates ran, but the EU has already called the election fraudulent.

Lukashenko on whether the west will recognize the elections in Belarus26.01.25, 11:18 • 99911 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

