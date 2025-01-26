Exit polls show 87.6% of voters voted for Lukashenka in the presidential election in Belarus

Voting in the presidential election in Belarus has ended. Self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko received 87.6% of the vote. This was reported by BelTA, UNN reports.

Details

According to the results of the poll, 87.6% of voters voted for Lukashenko, Serhiy Syrankov received 2.7% of the vote, 1.8% of voters voted for Oleh Haidukevych, 1.6% of voters supported Hanna Kanopatska, 1.2% supported Oleksandr Khyzhnyak, and 5.1% voted against all.

It is noted that the survey, according to the sociological sample, was conducted at 320 polling stations. Interviewers interviewed thousands of voters from the moment polling stations opened at 8:00 am until they closed at 20:00 pm. The survey was anonymous. Respondents were asked which candidate they voted for.

A total of 11,948 people were interviewed.

Recall

On January 26, Belarus held the presidential election. In addition to Lukashenka, four other candidates ran, but the EU has already called the election fraudulent.

Lukashenko on whether the west will recognize the elections in Belarus