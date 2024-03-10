Polish farmers temporarily lift the blockade of the Krakivets checkpoint

Polish farmers have unblocked the Krakivets checkpoint, where about 600 Ukrainian trucks were staying until March 13, according to the State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports

Details

Polish farmers continue to block traffic. As of now, it is in 5 directions, before that it was 6, because on the night of the 8th to the 9th they stopped their actions in the direction of the Krakivets checkpoint ," said State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko.

He added that they remain in line near the Ukrainian-Polish border and will resume their actions around the 13th of the month. According to him, although the Krakivets border crossing has been unblocked, there is still a queue of Ukrainian trucks, about 600 of them.

Demechko also said that about 1,700 trucks are queuing up at the 5 directions where the blockade continues.

Recall

Ukraine and Poland are close to resolving the import conflict through negotiations that will allow to introduce temporary security measures to protect Polish farmers from the flow of Ukrainian agricultural imports.