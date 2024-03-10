Polish farmers temporarily lift the blockade of the Krakivets checkpoint

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18249 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 60183 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 45033 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 216295 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 193800 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177613 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222167 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249498 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155322 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371687 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173374 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 63259 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 82442 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45727 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37978 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 17598 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 60256 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 216387 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175379 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 193863 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12117 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20998 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21519 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39377 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 47114 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Polish farmers temporarily lift the blockade of the Krakivets checkpoint

Kyiv • UNN

 • 101594 views

Polish farmers have unblocked the Krakovets checkpoint, allowing about 600 Ukrainian trucks that were previously stuck there to cross the border, but continue to block traffic on 5 other directions, where about 1700 trucks are still queuing at the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Polish farmers temporarily lift the blockade of the Krakivets checkpoint

Polish farmers have unblocked the Krakivets checkpoint, where about 600 Ukrainian trucks were staying until March 13, according to the State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports

Details

Polish farmers continue to block traffic. As of now, it is in 5 directions, before that it was 6, because on the night of the 8th to the 9th they stopped their actions in the direction of the Krakivets checkpoint

 ," said State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko.

He added that they remain in line near the Ukrainian-Polish border and will resume their actions around the 13th of the month. According to him, although the Krakivets border crossing has been unblocked, there is still a queue of Ukrainian trucks, about 600 of them.

Demechko also said that about 1,700 trucks are queuing up at the 5 directions where the blockade continues.

Recall

Ukraine and Poland are close to resolving the import conflict through negotiations that will allow to introduce temporary security measures to protect Polish farmers from the flow of Ukrainian agricultural imports.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland
