Polish farmers' protest: truck traffic through the Medyka checkpoint resumed

Truck traffic through the Medyka checkpoint, which was blocked due to a protest by Polish farmers, has been restored, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.

As of 4:00 PM, truck traffic through the Medyka checkpoint has been restored. - the message says.

Recall

Today, September 6, at 12:50 PM, Polish farmers blocked traffic in front of the Medyka checkpoint (opposite the Ukrainian Shehyni). The restrictions applied only to trucks.

The protesters' action took place one kilometer from the Polish checkpoint.