Polish farmers announce new large-scale protests across the country

Polish farmers have announced new large-scale protests across the country that will take place on March 20. They said they would block all possible routes of transportation in major cities. This was reported by Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

We are still standing on the barricades, protesting. For March 20, we are announcing a protest in the whole of Poland, in every gmina, in every county. From 7.00 to 19.00, the whole of Poland will stop. Children won't get to school, people won't get to work, but we have no other choice. Our farms are on the verge of bankruptcy, and we have to do everything we can to make the government take us seriously. We have to push, we apologize for the inconvenience, - Stanislav Barna, a farmer, said on March 9 after meeting with Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Details

It is known that the next meeting in the government-farmers format is scheduled for Monday, March 11. It will be attended by about 10 representatives of farmers. At this meeting, they are to develop a mechanism for compensation for grain that remains in farmers' warehouses.

Recall

Poland is holding unofficial talks with the EU president to exempt Polish farmers from some provisions of the European Green Deal, due to fears that the neighborhood with Ukraine could harm the agricultural market.