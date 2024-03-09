Polish farmers announce new large-scale protests across the country

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18249 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 60183 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 45033 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 216295 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 193800 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177613 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222167 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249498 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155322 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371687 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173374 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 63259 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 82442 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45727 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37978 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 17518 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 60078 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 216176 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175228 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 193719 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12094 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20977 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21502 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39272 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 47007 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Polish farmers announce new large-scale protests across the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36255 views

Polish farmers announced new nationwide protests on March 20, blocking transportation routes from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to demand action from the government as their farms face bankruptcy.

Polish farmers announce new large-scale protests across the country

Polish farmers have announced new large-scale protests across the country that will take place on March 20. They said they would block all possible routes of transportation in major cities. This was reported by Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

We are still standing on the barricades, protesting. For March 20, we are announcing a protest in the whole of Poland, in every gmina, in every county. From 7.00 to 19.00, the whole of Poland will stop. Children won't get to school, people won't get to work, but we have no other choice. Our farms are on the verge of bankruptcy, and we have to do everything we can to make the government take us seriously. We have to push, we apologize for the inconvenience,

- Stanislav Barna, a farmer, said on March 9 after meeting with Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Details

It is known that the next meeting in the government-farmers format is scheduled for Monday, March 11. It will be attended by about 10 representatives of farmers. At this meeting, they are to develop a mechanism for compensation for grain that remains in farmers' warehouses.

Recall

Poland is holding unofficial talks with the EU president to exempt Polish farmers from some provisions of the European Green Deal, due to fears that the neighborhood with Ukraine could harm the agricultural market.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
European Union
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90