Police: There are no plans to install new automatic fixation cameras in Kherson

The information about the installation of new automatic recording cameras in Kherson is not true.

This was reported by First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department Oleksiy Biloshitsky.

Once again, we refute the false information about the installation of new automatic recording cameras in Kherson. The information is not true. As of the beginning of 2022, 4 auto-fixation cameras were installed in Kherson and all of them were destroyed by the enemy during the occupation - Biloshitsky wrote on Telegram.

He emphasized that no new cameras had been installed.

"The location of all the complexes can be viewed on the portal of the Ministry of Internal Affairs," Biloshytsky added.

Addendum

Information about the new cameras in Kherson began to spread in the media and social media on January 5, causing outrage among users.

