Ministry of Internal Affairs denies rumors of automatic fines for lack of car insurance

The information about the alleged start of fixing and fines for the lack of insurance is not true, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Saturday, according to UNN.

Attention: Information is being spread on the Internet about the alleged start of fixing and fining drivers for not having “insurance” in an automatic mode. This information is not true - , the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, there are currently no legislative grounds for applying the auto-fixation system to this particular offense.

This requires amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and bylaws.

The Interior Ministry added that the auto-fixation system is not yet technically adapted to record this violation.

“This issue will be worked out both technically and normatively, and we will inform citizens in advance from official sources about the start of recording this type of offense in automatic mode,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

However, violations can still be recorded when police stop a vehicle, so the policy must be issued, the Interior Ministry urged.

Context

Earlier, a number of media outlets reported that traffic cameras in Ukraine had allegedly started automatically fining drivers for not having an insurance policy.

Recall

Last November , Oleksiy Biloshitsky, First Deputy Head of the NPU Patrol Police Department, reported that there were 308 speed cameras in Ukraine that had recorded 3.7 million speeding violations. The system will be expanded to include red light running and driving in the public transport lane.