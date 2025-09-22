$41.250.00
Police showed the first minutes after the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia: there are dead and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Law enforcement officers released a video of the first minutes after the Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia on September 22, during which three civilians were killed and several people were injured. Patrol officers helped people and regulated traffic.

Police showed the first minutes after the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia: there are dead and wounded

Law enforcement officers showed footage of the first minutes after the Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia, when they arrived to rescue and assist the wounded. The corresponding video was posted on Telegram by Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 22, Zaporizhzhia was subjected to another missile attack by Russian guided aerial bombs. Residential areas of the city were hit, as a result of which three civilians were killed and several people were injured.

Biloshytskyi published the first footage of law enforcement officers arriving at the scene. According to him, patrol officers immediately began helping people get out of destroyed buildings, directed them to safe areas, regulated traffic, and ensured unhindered passage of special vehicles.

We immediately arrived at the impact sites, helped people, regulated traffic, and ensured unhindered passage of special transport.

- Biloshytskyi noted.

Local services and rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of the attack and provide assistance to the victims. The consequences of the shelling are still being clarified.

Recall

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least five aerial bombs. Fires were recorded in the city. Currently, three dead and injured are known.

Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia attacked seven regions, and that this is the fourth time the aggressor has accompanied one of the annual highest global diplomatic events – the UN General Assembly meeting – with killings.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
United Nations General Assembly
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Zaporizhzhia