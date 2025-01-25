Police investigate video of attack on boy in Kyiv region

Law enforcement officers in the Kyiv region have launched an investigation after discovering a video of a group of young people attacking a boy. This was reported by the Police in Kyiv region, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the incident was recorded during the monitoring of social networks in one of the Telegram channels.

The incident has already been registered in the Unified Register of Registration of Statements and Reports of Offenses.

Currently, work is underway to establish all the details of the incident and identify the persons involved in the attack.

Add

Earlier, local publics began to actively spread a video in which teenagers brutally beat a boy in the basement.

Schoolgirl beaten by peers interrogated in Kyiv