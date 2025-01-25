Police investigate video of attack on boy in Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
A video of a brutal attack on a young man by a group of young people was found on social media. The police of Kyiv region began checking and identifying the persons involved in the incident.
Law enforcement officers in the Kyiv region have launched an investigation after discovering a video of a group of young people attacking a boy. This was reported by the Police in Kyiv region, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, the incident was recorded during the monitoring of social networks in one of the Telegram channels.
The incident has already been registered in the Unified Register of Registration of Statements and Reports of Offenses.
Currently, work is underway to establish all the details of the incident and identify the persons involved in the attack.
Add
Earlier, local publics began to actively spread a video in which teenagers brutally beat a boy in the basement.
Schoolgirl beaten by peers interrogated in Kyiv24.01.25, 18:54 • 34787 views