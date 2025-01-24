Schoolgirl beaten by peers interrogated in Kyiv

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100120 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101589 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109548 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112280 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133485 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104149 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136735 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103815 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113464 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117010 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Schoolgirl beaten by peers interrogated in Kyiv

Schoolgirl beaten by peers interrogated in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34788 views

A 13-year-old girl was beaten on a sports field by other schoolgirls aged 11 to 15. The police are investigating the incident, questioning witnesses and collecting profiles of all parties to the conflict.

An investigation is underway in Kyiv into an incident in which a group of girls attacked a 13-year-old schoolgirl. The victim has already been interrogated. This was reported by the press service of the capital's police, according to UNN

Details

Juvenile prosecutors and investigators, together with a psychologist, interrogated the 13-year-old victim at the Center for the Protection of Children's Rights.

“According to the girl, that day her friends 'invited her to a conversation' where two of them took turns hitting her in the face and threatening to throw eggs at her on the sports field. At the same time, two other girls were filming everything on their phones. The reason for the aggression was a misunderstanding between the teenagers,” the statement said.

After the conflict, the girl returned home but did not tell her mother.

It was found that the attackers and the girls who filmed the beatings were between 11 and 15 years old.

Witnesses to the incident were interrogated using a special “green room” technique, which is a special approach to interrogating children in a comfortable environment with the participation of a psychologist to reduce stress and trauma.

Currently, investigators have sent inquiries to collect profiles of all participants in the conflict at their places of residence and study, and are also talking to the teenagers' parents.

The investigation is ongoing.

Recall

The video of the incident, in which the teenagers take turns hitting the girl's face , was published on social media on January 23 in the evening. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

