Schoolgirl beaten by peers interrogated in Kyiv

An investigation is underway in Kyiv into an incident in which a group of girls attacked a 13-year-old schoolgirl. The victim has already been interrogated. This was reported by the press service of the capital's police, according to UNN.

Details

Juvenile prosecutors and investigators, together with a psychologist, interrogated the 13-year-old victim at the Center for the Protection of Children's Rights.

“According to the girl, that day her friends 'invited her to a conversation' where two of them took turns hitting her in the face and threatening to throw eggs at her on the sports field. At the same time, two other girls were filming everything on their phones. The reason for the aggression was a misunderstanding between the teenagers,” the statement said.

After the conflict, the girl returned home but did not tell her mother.

It was found that the attackers and the girls who filmed the beatings were between 11 and 15 years old.

Witnesses to the incident were interrogated using a special “green room” technique, which is a special approach to interrogating children in a comfortable environment with the participation of a psychologist to reduce stress and trauma.

Currently, investigators have sent inquiries to collect profiles of all participants in the conflict at their places of residence and study, and are also talking to the teenagers' parents.

The investigation is ongoing.

Recall

The video of the incident, in which the teenagers take turns hitting the girl's face , was published on social media on January 23 in the evening.