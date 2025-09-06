$41.350.00
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
06:10 AM • 13144 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 22314 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 33410 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 41732 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 30651 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 39580 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 43751 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 36768 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 69939 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
10:49 AM • 678 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto06:10 AM • 13146 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 03:10 PM • 41734 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 28957 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 52376 views
Poles blocked the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Polish protesters partially blocked the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint for trucks. The restrictions will last at least 6 hours, the movement of cars and buses remains unchanged.

Polish protesters have partially blocked the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

Today at 12:50, Polish protesters blocked traffic in front of the Medyka checkpoint (opposite the Ukrainian Shehyni). The restrictions apply only to trucks and may last at least 6 hours.

- noted the State Border Guard Service.

It is noted that for passenger cars and buses, traffic remains unchanged. 681 trucks are registered in the queue to leave Ukraine, and about 100 are waiting to enter, already located in a specially equipped parking lot, and their processing will not be hindered.

"The protesters' action is taking place one kilometer from the Polish checkpoint. We will inform you additionally about any changes or traffic complications," the State Border Guard Service added.

The Romanian Border Police reported how many Ukrainians illegally crossed the border in 202524.08.25, 18:44 • 12813 views

Olga Rozgon

