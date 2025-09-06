Poles blocked the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint: what is known

Polish protesters have partially blocked the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

Today at 12:50, Polish protesters blocked traffic in front of the Medyka checkpoint (opposite the Ukrainian Shehyni). The restrictions apply only to trucks and may last at least 6 hours. - noted the State Border Guard Service.

It is noted that for passenger cars and buses, traffic remains unchanged. 681 trucks are registered in the queue to leave Ukraine, and about 100 are waiting to enter, already located in a specially equipped parking lot, and their processing will not be hindered.

"The protesters' action is taking place one kilometer from the Polish checkpoint. We will inform you additionally about any changes or traffic complications," the State Border Guard Service added.

