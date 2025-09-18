Poland's security line runs along the front line between Ukraine and Russia - Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz

$41.190.02
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
05:45 PM • 7030 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 16727 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 26972 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 37749 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 23770 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 20303 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 31366 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 16017 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 50017 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 24290 views
Lexus unveiled the world's most glamorous SUV, the Glam LX, with a walk-in closet interiorPhotoSeptember 18, 12:45 PM • 4086 views
Kolomoisky will not get his Ukrainian passport back: The Supreme Court put an end to the case03:35 PM • 11391 views
Enemy drones detected in Kyiv region, air defense working on targets03:46 PM • 6552 views
Stabbed acquaintances and hid bodies in the basement: Kyiv resident to be tried for double murder04:03 PM • 5616 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 24392 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 37740 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 31589 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 31363 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 50014 views
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advises06:24 PM • 2362 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 27238 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 26512 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 26621 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 24991 views
Poland's security line runs along the front line between Ukraine and Russia - Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, stated the need to strengthen cooperation with Ukraine, as Poland's security line runs along the front line between Ukraine and Russia. The defense ministers of the two countries signed a memorandum on the creation of a joint operational group for unmanned aerial systems.

Poland's security line runs along the front line between Ukraine and Russia - Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz

Poland's security line runs along the front line between Ukraine and Russia, so cooperation between Warsaw and Kyiv must be strengthened. This was stated by the head of the Polish defense department, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, during a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to Rzeczpospolita.

Details

"Poland's security line runs along the front line between Ukraine and Russia. I am fully aware of this, and I think that many who are trying to forget about it in Poland and around the world need to be reminded of it again," said Kosiniak-Kamysz.

According to him, cooperation between Poland and Ukraine needs to be strengthened - in particular, in the direction of implementing joint economic initiatives, creating joint ventures, and jointly building factories.

We have very good soldiers, we have a large army, and we want to use the great experience of the Ukrainian army.

- added the Polish minister.

He added that Ukraine has significant production capabilities, because in three years of war "you have made a quantum leap in capabilities in the field of drones and combating them."

Recall

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Minister of National Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz signed a memorandum on the creation of a joint operational group for unmanned aerial systems. This group will become a platform for coordination and development of joint initiatives, integration of the latest protection technologies, and initiation of new projects.

Ukraine to produce 1,000 interceptor drones per day in the near future - Shmyhal18.09.25, 22:38 • 942 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Ukraine
Poland