Poland's security line runs along the front line between Ukraine and Russia - Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz

Poland's security line runs along the front line between Ukraine and Russia, so cooperation between Warsaw and Kyiv must be strengthened. This was stated by the head of the Polish defense department, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, during a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to Rzeczpospolita.

Details

"Poland's security line runs along the front line between Ukraine and Russia. I am fully aware of this, and I think that many who are trying to forget about it in Poland and around the world need to be reminded of it again," said Kosiniak-Kamysz.

According to him, cooperation between Poland and Ukraine needs to be strengthened - in particular, in the direction of implementing joint economic initiatives, creating joint ventures, and jointly building factories.

We have very good soldiers, we have a large army, and we want to use the great experience of the Ukrainian army. - added the Polish minister.

He added that Ukraine has significant production capabilities, because in three years of war "you have made a quantum leap in capabilities in the field of drones and combating them."

Recall

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Minister of National Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz signed a memorandum on the creation of a joint operational group for unmanned aerial systems. This group will become a platform for coordination and development of joint initiatives, integration of the latest protection technologies, and initiation of new projects.

Ukraine to produce 1,000 interceptor drones per day in the near future - Shmyhal