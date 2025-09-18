Ukraine to produce 1,000 interceptor drones per day in the near future - Shmyhal

$41.190.02
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
05:45 PM • 4190 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 15511 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 25622 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 36121 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 23270 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 19978 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 30744 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 15903 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 49453 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
Ukraine to be hit by sharp cold snap with snow: forecaster names date
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?
Kolomoisky will not get his Ukrainian passport back: The Supreme Court put an end to the case
Enemy drones detected in Kyiv region, air defense working on targets
Stabbed acquaintances and hid bodies in the basement: Kyiv resident to be tried for double murder
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 36127 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own front
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 30748 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Roberta Metsola
Ukraine
United States
China
Kyiv Oblast
Poland
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advises
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to Europe
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartment
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000
TikTok
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Ukraine to produce 1,000 interceptor drones per day in the near future - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Ukraine will soon be able to produce and use 1,000 interceptor drones per day to effectively shoot down Russian drones. Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal noted that this is not only about drone production, but also about creating an entire interception ecosystem, which includes ground control complexes, radars, and electronic warfare systems.

Ukraine to produce 1,000 interceptor drones per day in the near future - Shmyhal

Ukraine will be able to produce and use 1,000 interceptor drones per day. This level will be achieved in the near future. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

We have set ourselves a goal, it's not just a goal of a thousand drones - it's a necessity to effectively shoot down all Russian drones. We understand that 800 drones per night is the level that Russia has already demonstrated in practice. Accordingly, we need to have at least a thousand interceptor drones. This level will be achieved. I cannot say what the current level is, but this level will be achieved in the near future.

- said Shmyhal.

He noted that for Ukraine, "producing 1,000 drones is not an issue," but rather the number of ground control complexes, appropriate radars, and appropriate elements that, in particular, use AI.

There is a whole interception ecosystem, and it consists not only of interceptor drones - this is just the tip of the iceberg of this large coordinated system that must work, which includes electronic warfare systems, radars. There is a large complex there, and, in fact, its implementation takes some time. But we are confidently, clearly, according to the schedule, moving towards this goal that has been set before us.

- added Shmyhal.

Interceptor drones have the potential to become a cheap and accessible alternative to Ukraine's use of Western or Soviet air defense missiles, whose stocks are depleted due to the inability or unwillingness of allies to replenish them.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineTechnologies
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal