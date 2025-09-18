Ukraine to produce 1,000 interceptor drones per day in the near future - Shmyhal

Ukraine will be able to produce and use 1,000 interceptor drones per day. This level will be achieved in the near future. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

We have set ourselves a goal, it's not just a goal of a thousand drones - it's a necessity to effectively shoot down all Russian drones. We understand that 800 drones per night is the level that Russia has already demonstrated in practice. Accordingly, we need to have at least a thousand interceptor drones. This level will be achieved. I cannot say what the current level is, but this level will be achieved in the near future. - said Shmyhal.

He noted that for Ukraine, "producing 1,000 drones is not an issue," but rather the number of ground control complexes, appropriate radars, and appropriate elements that, in particular, use AI.

There is a whole interception ecosystem, and it consists not only of interceptor drones - this is just the tip of the iceberg of this large coordinated system that must work, which includes electronic warfare systems, radars. There is a large complex there, and, in fact, its implementation takes some time. But we are confidently, clearly, according to the schedule, moving towards this goal that has been set before us. - added Shmyhal.

Recall

Interceptor drones have the potential to become a cheap and accessible alternative to Ukraine's use of Western or Soviet air defense missiles, whose stocks are depleted due to the inability or unwillingness of allies to replenish them.