Poland will be involved in security guarantees for Ukraine – US Secretary of State Rubio

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Miami. During the meeting, Rubio stated that Poland would be part of the security guarantee system for Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

Rubio and Sikorski also discussed strengthening NATO's eastern flank and American-Polish cooperation in the field of security.

Secretary of State Rubio stated that Poland would be included in the arrangements for robust future security guarantees for Ukraine. He assured that the United States' goal is to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine. In his speech, he emphasized that the Polish government is a great ally of the United States on issues of freedom. - the message says.

It is noted that Marco Rubio also took part in the ceremony of awarding the Lech Wałęsa Solidarity Prize. This year, the prize was awarded to a representative of the Cuban opposition. The prize was established by Sikorski in 2014 and reinstated in 2024.

Recall

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski responded to criticism from his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó regarding sanctions against Robert Brovdi. Sikorski reminded Hungary of the possibility of refusing Russian oil and called for solidarity with Ukraine.

