Poland warns against resumption of Russian gas supplies

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 68851 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 90346 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106412 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109446 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129378 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103382 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133805 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103720 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113399 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116971 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Broadcast
Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102075 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 47408 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117488 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 52920 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112034 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 68851 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129379 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133805 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165862 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155697 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 19637 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 23747 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112034 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117488 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139758 views
Poland warns against resumption of Russian gas supplies

Poland warns against resumption of Russian gas supplies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33380 views

Polish President Andrzej Duda called for dismantling the Nord Stream gas pipeline and not resuming Russian gas supplies to Europe. He emphasized that this poses a threat to Ukraine and Central European countries.

Gas flows from Russia to Western Europe should never be restored.

This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda to the BBC, and added that Nord Streamgas pipelines, which have not been used since 2022, “should be dismantled,” UNN reports.

According to him, this will mean that countries such as Germany will not be tempted to resume Russian supplies to boost their own economies.

I can only hope that European leaders will learn lessons from Russia's aggression against Ukraine and push for a decision to never resume pumping gas through this pipeline

- Duda said.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the President of Poland insisted that economic sanctions against Russia are working and that European countries should resist pressure from companies to restore business ties.

The Nord Stream pipelines were built by the Russian gas giant Gazprom and run between Russia and northern Germany.

“Nord Stream 1 was closed in 2022, and Nord Stream 2 was never used after the invasion of Ukraine. Both were damaged by explosions in 2022. Gas prices in Europe spiked after the shutdown, and in recent months, politicians from Germany's far-right AfD party have proposed reopening the Nord Stream pipelines.

I believe that the Nord Stream pipeline should be dismantled. This pipeline poses a very big threat to Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, as well as to other Central European countries

- Duda said.

He added: “It's a threat from an energy point of view, from a military point of view, but it's also a huge economic threat because it means Russia's dominance over Europe in an economic sense.

Regarding the prospects for a deal between Ukraine and Russia after Donald Trump takes office, Duda insisted that no peace talks could take place without Ukraine's participation.

I say this as the president of the Republic of Poland, as a neighbor of Ukraine, and as the president of a country that has gone through a very difficult historical experience,” he said. ”I am speaking here and referring to World War II and Yalta, where we were not included in those negotiations, where certain agreements were made over our heads, and then we were behind the Iron Curtain, where we were part of the Soviet sphere of influence for almost 50 years

- Duda noted.

The President of Poland said: “The international community cannot agree, and it is unacceptable, that Russia takes certain territories of Ukraine and holds them by force. This is unacceptable. We must not allow Russia to win this war.

Duda said that Trump “understands the region,” and US involvement will be key.

President Donald Trump - as the leader of the most powerful country in NATO, as the leader of the most powerful economy - will be of key importance. I peacefully await the first steps that Donald Trump will take

- Duda believes.

The world is gearing up for a struggle for gas supplies this year - Bloomberg13.01.25, 10:43 • 27192 views

AddendumAddendum

Since January 1, 2025, Ukraine has stopped the transit of Russian gas through its territory. The EU has declared its readiness for change, although the reaction of its member states is mixed, ranging from support to concern.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
andrzej-dudaAndrzej Duda
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

