Poland warns against resumption of Russian gas supplies

Gas flows from Russia to Western Europe should never be restored.

This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda to the BBC, and added that Nord Streamgas pipelines, which have not been used since 2022, “should be dismantled,” UNN reports.

According to him, this will mean that countries such as Germany will not be tempted to resume Russian supplies to boost their own economies.

I can only hope that European leaders will learn lessons from Russia's aggression against Ukraine and push for a decision to never resume pumping gas through this pipeline - Duda said.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the President of Poland insisted that economic sanctions against Russia are working and that European countries should resist pressure from companies to restore business ties.

The Nord Stream pipelines were built by the Russian gas giant Gazprom and run between Russia and northern Germany.

“Nord Stream 1 was closed in 2022, and Nord Stream 2 was never used after the invasion of Ukraine. Both were damaged by explosions in 2022. Gas prices in Europe spiked after the shutdown, and in recent months, politicians from Germany's far-right AfD party have proposed reopening the Nord Stream pipelines.

I believe that the Nord Stream pipeline should be dismantled. This pipeline poses a very big threat to Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, as well as to other Central European countries - Duda said.

He added: “It's a threat from an energy point of view, from a military point of view, but it's also a huge economic threat because it means Russia's dominance over Europe in an economic sense.

Regarding the prospects for a deal between Ukraine and Russia after Donald Trump takes office, Duda insisted that no peace talks could take place without Ukraine's participation.

I say this as the president of the Republic of Poland, as a neighbor of Ukraine, and as the president of a country that has gone through a very difficult historical experience,” he said. ”I am speaking here and referring to World War II and Yalta, where we were not included in those negotiations, where certain agreements were made over our heads, and then we were behind the Iron Curtain, where we were part of the Soviet sphere of influence for almost 50 years - Duda noted.

The President of Poland said: “The international community cannot agree, and it is unacceptable, that Russia takes certain territories of Ukraine and holds them by force. This is unacceptable. We must not allow Russia to win this war.

Duda said that Trump “understands the region,” and US involvement will be key.

President Donald Trump - as the leader of the most powerful country in NATO, as the leader of the most powerful economy - will be of key importance. I peacefully await the first steps that Donald Trump will take - Duda believes.

Since January 1, 2025, Ukraine has stopped the transit of Russian gas through its territory. The EU has declared its readiness for change, although the reaction of its member states is mixed, ranging from support to concern.