Poland to invoke NATO Article 4 over Russian drone invasion

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
08:44 AM • 6956 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 10501 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
07:09 AM • 12669 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
06:41 AM • 19645 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM • 15992 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 42693 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 85136 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 72670 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 82883 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 34519 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
56%
756mm
Popular news
"Scientific" fishing for 258 tons: director of state institute exposed for abuse of officePhotoSeptember 10, 12:14 AM • 38499 views
Another Polish airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"PhotoSeptember 10, 12:42 AM • 39057 views
Poland confirmed that Russian drones entered its territory: three voivodeships are under threatPhotoSeptember 10, 02:37 AM • 22358 views
Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missilesSeptember 10, 03:12 AM • 49361 views
First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in PolandPhoto06:04 AM • 19911 views
Publications
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 1480 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo08:44 AM • 6934 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 10480 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 9, 07:32 PM • 85125 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideoSeptember 9, 04:51 PM • 53749 views
Actual people
Donald Tusk
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 56350 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 51990 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 49313 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 118242 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 73393 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Kh-101
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136

Poland to invoke NATO Article 4 over Russian drone invasion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

Poland will appeal to NATO regarding the application of Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty due to repeated violations of its airspace by Russian drones. Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that 19 drones flew into Poland during the night attack on Ukraine.

Poland to invoke NATO Article 4 over Russian drone invasion

Poland will appeal to NATO regarding the application of Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which concerns consultations with allies, in connection with the incident with Russian drones. This was announced by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, as reported by Onet, writes UNN.

Article 4 is just an introduction to deeper cooperation, and words alone are not enough here. We will expect much greater support during consultations. This is not our war, it is not only the war of Ukrainians – it is a war, a confrontation that Russia has declared against the entire free world.

- Donald Tusk emphasized.

Reference

Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty stipulates that NATO member states will hold joint consultations if, in the opinion of any of them, their territorial integrity, political independence, or security are threatened. This provision allows for high-level talks to discuss threats and ways to overcome them, but it is not a defense mechanism like Article 5.

As Onet learned, a total of 19 drones flew into Poland. — Some of them were unarmed. But there is no complete data yet, — government sources said. This number was also confirmed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk during his speech in the Sejm.

It is noted that some of the drones were unarmed, but there is no definitive information yet.

One of the objects was found in the village of Czosnówka near Biała Podlaska (Lublin Voivodeship). Another drone fell on a residential building in Wyryki in the same area. Other drones were found near Mniszków (Łódź Voivodeship) and in the area of the cemetery in the village of Cześniki in Lublin region.

Recall

Poland completed its air operations after Russian drones invaded its airspace on the night of September 10.

Also, the Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them have already been found.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russian Chargé d'Affaires Andrey Ordash after the incident with Russian UAVs. This happened after a massive air attack on Ukraine, during which Russian drones flew into Polish airspace.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
State Border of Ukraine
NATO
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland