Poland to invoke NATO Article 4 over Russian drone invasion

Poland will appeal to NATO regarding the application of Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which concerns consultations with allies, in connection with the incident with Russian drones. This was announced by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, as reported by Onet, writes UNN.

Article 4 is just an introduction to deeper cooperation, and words alone are not enough here. We will expect much greater support during consultations. This is not our war, it is not only the war of Ukrainians – it is a war, a confrontation that Russia has declared against the entire free world. - Donald Tusk emphasized.

Reference

Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty stipulates that NATO member states will hold joint consultations if, in the opinion of any of them, their territorial integrity, political independence, or security are threatened. This provision allows for high-level talks to discuss threats and ways to overcome them, but it is not a defense mechanism like Article 5.

As Onet learned, a total of 19 drones flew into Poland. — Some of them were unarmed. But there is no complete data yet, — government sources said. This number was also confirmed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk during his speech in the Sejm.

It is noted that some of the drones were unarmed, but there is no definitive information yet.

One of the objects was found in the village of Czosnówka near Biała Podlaska (Lublin Voivodeship). Another drone fell on a residential building in Wyryki in the same area. Other drones were found near Mniszków (Łódź Voivodeship) and in the area of the cemetery in the village of Cześniki in Lublin region.

Recall

Poland completed its air operations after Russian drones invaded its airspace on the night of September 10.

Also, the Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them have already been found.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russian Chargé d'Affaires Andrey Ordash after the incident with Russian UAVs. This happened after a massive air attack on Ukraine, during which Russian drones flew into Polish airspace.