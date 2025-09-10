Poland summons Russian diplomat over airspace violation

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russia's interim chargé d'affaires, Andrey Ordash, after Russian UAVs violated Polish airspace. This was reported by UNN with reference to Polsat News.

Details

Ordash was supposed to arrive at the ministry by 12:00 local time (13:00 Kyiv time - ed.). The diplomat himself has already called the Polish leadership's statement about the Russian origin of the drones "groundless," Russian "media" report.

Reference

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk convened an emergency government meeting due to the violation of airspace by Russian UAVs.

Due to the fall of a Russian drone in the village of Wiryki, Lublin Voivodeship, a residential building and a car were damaged.

Recall

Poland completed its operation in the airspace after the invasion of Russian drones on the night of September 10.

Also, the Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during the attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them have already been found.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.