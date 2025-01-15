Poland sets date for presidential election in 2025

Marshal of the Polish Sejm Shimon Holovnya ordered to hold presidential elections in Poland on May 18, as he announced on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"As announced, on the first constitutionally possible date. I have just sent the decision to the head of the State Election Commission (PKW) and the Prime Minister. Today the government is to publish it in the Journal of Laws. The election campaign begins," Golovnya wrote , releasing a copy of the document, which states: "I set the date of the election for Sunday, May 18, 2025.

The date of the election - May 18 - was announced by the Sejm Speaker last week. If a second round is necessary, it will be held on June 1, the PAP said.

Tusk reveals three main priorities of Poland during the EU presidency in 2025