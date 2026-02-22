$43.270.00
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's Office
February 21, 11:49 PM • 22831 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured people
February 21, 10:51 PM • 21288 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 37897 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 35009 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 35832 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 34634 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 28127 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 24702 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the body
February 20, 07:44 PM • 28422 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
Exclusives
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense systems on alert due to massive shelling of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Poland activated security protocols in response to Russia's night attack on Ukrainian cities. Fighter jets, radar surveillance aircraft, and ground-based air defense systems were deployed.

Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense systems on alert due to massive shelling of Ukraine

The Polish Armed Forces have activated all available security protocols in response to the night attack by Russian strategic aviation on Ukrainian cities. The operational command of the Polish army has deployed additional pairs of fighter jets and long-range radar surveillance aircraft to monitor the situation near its borders. This was reported by the Polish Air Force on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

The Commander of the Polish Armed Forces ordered ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems to be put on the highest alert. Such measures are a standard procedure during massive missile attacks moving towards the western regions of Ukraine, to prevent any violations of NATO borders. Special attention of the military was focused on the southeastern regions of Poland, which border areas of direct danger.

Due to the activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation, which is striking the territory of Ukraine, Polish and allied aviation has begun operations in our airspace.

— stated the Polish Air Force on the social network X.

Monitoring and coordination with allies

The Polish command emphasized that the army's actions are exclusively defensive and preventive, aimed at ensuring the safety of the country's civilian population. All operations in the sky are coordinated with Alliance forces, and duty units will remain in position until the situation in the Ukrainian sky is fully stabilized.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
NATO
Ukraine
Poland