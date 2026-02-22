Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense systems on alert due to massive shelling of Ukraine

The Polish Armed Forces have activated all available security protocols in response to the night attack by Russian strategic aviation on Ukrainian cities. The operational command of the Polish army has deployed additional pairs of fighter jets and long-range radar surveillance aircraft to monitor the situation near its borders. This was reported by the Polish Air Force on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

The Commander of the Polish Armed Forces ordered ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems to be put on the highest alert. Such measures are a standard procedure during massive missile attacks moving towards the western regions of Ukraine, to prevent any violations of NATO borders. Special attention of the military was focused on the southeastern regions of Poland, which border areas of direct danger.

Due to the activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation, which is striking the territory of Ukraine, Polish and allied aviation has begun operations in our airspace. — stated the Polish Air Force on the social network X.

Monitoring and coordination with allies

The Polish command emphasized that the army's actions are exclusively defensive and preventive, aimed at ensuring the safety of the country's civilian population. All operations in the sky are coordinated with Alliance forces, and duty units will remain in position until the situation in the Ukrainian sky is fully stabilized.

The Russian Federation launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine using strategic aviation and hypersonic missiles