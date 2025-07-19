$41.870.05
Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian strikes on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 4240 views

On July 19, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces scrambled aircraft and put air defense forces on high alert due to Russia's combined attack on Ukraine. These measures are aimed at ensuring the security of territories bordering the threatened areas.

Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian strikes on Ukraine

On Saturday, July 19, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces announced that it had scrambled aircraft due to Russia's combined attack on Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on the social network X.

Details

In connection with another Russian attack, which is striking targets on the territory of Ukraine, the Operational Command has launched air operations in Ukrainian airspace, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported.

In accordance with current procedures, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has engaged all available forces and means, additional pairs of fighters have been scrambled, and ground air defense and radar reconnaissance assets have been brought to the highest state of readiness.

- stated in the post of the Polish command.

It is noted that the measures taken are aimed at ensuring security in areas bordering threatened areas. The Operational Command of the Armed Forces constantly monitors the situation, and subordinate forces and means are in full readiness for immediate response.

Recall

On July 19, around 4 am, an air raid alert was declared in Ukraine due to missile danger, which later spread throughout the country. The Air Force reported the movement of missiles to Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Cherkasy regions.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
