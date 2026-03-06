Poland restricts aviation flights for three months along the border with Ukraine and Belarus

The Polish authorities have decided to restrict flights over the eastern part of the country, along the Ukrainian and Belarusian borders, for three months. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PAŻP).

Details

As noted by the agency, the restrictions will last from March 10 to June 9, 2026. This decision is explained by the need to ensure national security in the context of the dynamic geopolitical situation on the eastern flank of Poland and NATO.

The flight restriction zone covers airspace from ground level to an altitude of 3000 meters. This means that the restrictions do not apply to aircraft that usually operate at much higher altitudes.

The flight ban will be in effect from sunset to sunrise, i.e., all night.

At the same time, it does not apply to military aircraft and aircraft taking off and landing at Depułtycze Królewskie Airport (EPCD), provided prior agreement with the Air Operations Center.

In addition, exceptions are provided for military aircraft and civilian drones if they do not violate the recognition zones of Ukrainian or Belarusian air defense systems.

The agency also clarified that during daylight hours, piloted aircraft that provide a flight plan, are equipped with a working transponder, and maintain constant communication with the relevant air traffic control services are not subject to the ban.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that NATO is considering a large-scale reform of air defense in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This reform involves a transition from air patrolling to protection against invasions, missiles, and drones.