Poland restricts aviation flights for three months along the border with Ukraine and Belarus

$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
11:26 AM • 5082 views
Politico: EU 'sank' model for Ukraine's accelerated EU accession
10:48 AM • 8036 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 11536 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 13095 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 12866 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
07:00 AM • 12391 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 19936 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 32953 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 35438 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 72098 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3.6m/s
63%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 18215 views
Scientists successfully grew chickpeas in simulated lunar soil for future space missionsPhotoMarch 6, 04:00 AM • 12071 views
Oil prices show record weekly increase due to Middle East escalationPhotoMarch 6, 04:18 AM • 14008 views
Iran claims destruction of American F-15E fighter jet and massive missile strikeMarch 6, 04:50 AM • 17817 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 11773 views
Publications
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 3876 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 12119 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 38071 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 69245 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 81875 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Pyshnyi
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Iran
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 18513 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 17782 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 20149 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 41403 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 47820 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Film
Shahed-136

Poland restricts aviation flights for three months along the border with Ukraine and Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Poland is introducing three-month flight restrictions over the eastern part of the country from March 10 to June 9, 2026. This decision is due to national security in the context of the geopolitical situation.

Poland restricts aviation flights for three months along the border with Ukraine and Belarus

The Polish authorities have decided to restrict flights over the eastern part of the country, along the Ukrainian and Belarusian borders, for three months. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PAŻP).

Details

As noted by the agency, the restrictions will last from March 10 to June 9, 2026. This decision is explained by the need to ensure national security in the context of the dynamic geopolitical situation on the eastern flank of Poland and NATO.

The flight restriction zone covers airspace from ground level to an altitude of 3000 meters. This means that the restrictions do not apply to aircraft that usually operate at much higher altitudes.

The flight ban will be in effect from sunset to sunrise, i.e., all night.

At the same time, it does not apply to military aircraft and aircraft taking off and landing at Depułtycze Królewskie Airport (EPCD), provided prior agreement with the Air Operations Center.

In addition, exceptions are provided for military aircraft and civilian drones if they do not violate the recognition zones of Ukrainian or Belarusian air defense systems.

The agency also clarified that during daylight hours, piloted aircraft that provide a flight plan, are equipped with a working transponder, and maintain constant communication with the relevant air traffic control services are not subject to the ban.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that NATO is considering a large-scale reform of air defense in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This reform involves a transition from air patrolling to protection against invasions, missiles, and drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
NATO
Ukraine
Poland