Poland launches a 4-day work week experiment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

Poland is launching an experimental four-day work week model with full pay retention starting June 30. The initiative aims to improve the quality of life for employees and combat the demographic crisis by offering flexible working hours.

Poland launches a 4-day work week experiment

Poland is launching an experimental model of a four-day work week with the possibility of retaining full salary. The innovation starts on June 30 and provides a flexible approach to organizing working hours. This was reported by UNN with reference to INFOR.pl.

Details

As noted, the main goal of the initiative is to improve the quality of life of employees without losses for business or the economy.

Employees are offered alternatives:

  • switch to a 4-day work week;
    • reduce the duration of daily work to 6 hours;
      • or get more paid vacation days.

        Companies will be able to determine the specific model of work organization independently. They can, for example, keep the standard 5-day week, but compensate it with additional days off. The number of such days off will be set by the employer.

        To facilitate adaptation to the new system, businesses and government agencies will receive financial support - up to 1 million zlotys for organizational changes.

        The government views the reform as part of a strategy to combat the demographic crisis. As Poland is one of the most employable countries in Europe, however, intensive labor employment negatively affects family life and birth rates.

        Millennials are most ready for a four-day workweek, US survey shows22.04.24, 19:50 • 116150 views

        It is expected that reducing working hours will allow employees to pay more attention to their families, which, in turn, can contribute to an increase in birth rates and strengthening of social ties.

        The project is primarily aimed at Polish citizens, and, according to the government's plan, should be an answer to modern challenges: ensuring a better balance between work and personal life, reducing emotional burnout and improving the quality of work. Similar initiatives are already being implemented in France, Belgium, Spain and the Scandinavian countries.

        In Spain, the government is moving forward with a plan to reduce the working week to 37.5 hours05.05.25, 15:38 • 5927 views

        In April, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy of Poland conducted an analysis of possible models for reducing working hours. Based on this study, it was decided to give enterprises freedom in choosing the most appropriate format.

        The experimental implementation phase may last several years and will be accompanied by monitoring of effectiveness. A full transition to a reduced work week is planned by November 2027.

        Britain has become a leader in Europe in remote work: what is holding back other countries20.06.25, 18:02 • 2766 views

        Liliia Naboka

        Liliia Naboka

        EconomyNews of the World
