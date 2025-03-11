Poland is preparing a powerful military reserve: what Tusk plans by 2027
Poland plans to prepare 100,000 military reservists by 2027. The program will be available to all interested citizens aged 18 to 60.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced plans to conduct military training for 100,000 people in Poland. Reports UNN with a link to the page of the head of the Polish government on network X.
In 2027, we will achieve the capacity to train 100,000 volunteers per year. So that everyone interested can benefit.
According to the Polish politician, information regarding military training will be provided to "all interested individuals aged 18 to 60 years".
Alongside a professional army and troops, we need to build a reserve army
